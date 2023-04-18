South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints SABC Board of Directors

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 13(1) of the Broadcasting Act, 1999 (Act No.4 of 1999) as amended, appointed the following persons as non-executive members of the Board of SABC for five years, effective from the date of the publication of notice in the Government Gazette:

- Dr. Renee Horne;

- Adv Tseliso Thipanyane;

- Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba;

- Ms. Nomvuyiso Batyi;

- Ms Phathiswa Magopeni;

- Ms. Aifheli Makhwanya;

- Ms Magdalene Moonsamy;

- Ms. Rearabetsoe Motaung;

- Mr. David Maimela;

- Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba;

- Mr Mpho Tsedu; and

- Ms Palesa Kadi.

In terms of section 13(3) of the Act, President Ramaphosa designated Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba as Chairperson and Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi as the Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board.

"The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster," said President Ramaphosa.