South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints SABC Board of Directors

18 April 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 13(1) of the Broadcasting Act, 1999 (Act No.4 of 1999) as amended, appointed the following persons as non-executive members of the Board of SABC for five years, effective from the date of the publication of notice in the Government Gazette:

- Dr. Renee Horne;

- Adv Tseliso Thipanyane;

- Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba;

- Ms. Nomvuyiso Batyi;

- Ms Phathiswa Magopeni;

- Ms. Aifheli Makhwanya;

- Ms Magdalene Moonsamy;

- Ms. Rearabetsoe Motaung;

- Mr. David Maimela;

- Mr Dinkwanyane Mohuba;

- Mr Mpho Tsedu; and

- Ms Palesa Kadi.

In terms of section 13(3) of the Act, President Ramaphosa designated Mr Khathutshelo Ramukumba as Chairperson and Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi as the Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board.

"The SABC is a vital institution of our constitutional democracy. I trust the newly appointed board members will work hard at ensuring that South Africa continues to benefit from a stable, independent and effective national public broadcaster," said President Ramaphosa.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.