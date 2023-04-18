South Africa: Mchunu to Unveil Completed Water Projects in Umgungundlovu

18 April 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, will on Thursday officially open the completed Spring Grove Water Treatment Plant in Rosetta and the Bruntville Reservoir in Mooi River, which will benefit communities living in the uMgungundlovu District in KwaZulu-Natal.

The water projects form part of the Greater Mpofana Bulk Water Supply Scheme, funded by the Department of Water and Sanitation and Umgeni Water Board at a tune of R1.5 billion.

The scheme includes the:

20 megalitres-a-day Rosetta-Spring Grove Water Treatment Works;

8 kilometre Nottingham Road Pipeline;

13.2 kilometre Bruntville Pipeline; and

12 megalitres Bruntville, 5 megalitres Nottingham Road and 1 megalitre Rosetta Reservoirs.

Department spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa, said the scheme is being implemented by the Umgeni Water and sources water from the Spring Grove Dam in Rosetta.

"The water is treated at the Rosetta-Spring Grove Water Treatment Plant and transferred to the reservoirs. The water will ultimately supply the arears of Lions River, Belgian, Mount West, Vaaleskop, Bruntville, Nottingham Road and Rosetta located in the Mpofana and uMngeni Local Municipalities," Mavasa explained.

Mavasa highlighted that the overall project will benefit approximately 130 000 members of the community and bring social and economic spinoffs to the district through reliable water supply.

Mchunu, joined by his deputies David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala and other representatives from provincial and local government, will also have an engagement with community members on issues related to water and sanitation services.

