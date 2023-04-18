Tanzania: Great Memories As 800 Tourists Savoured Flavours of Spice Tour

ZANZIBAR Minister for Tourism and Heritage, Simai Mohammed Said on Monday led several government officials to bid farewell to 800 tourists, who came for an adventure in Zanzibar this month onboard a cruise ship.

The tourist left with great memories as they savoured the flavours of the Spice Tour. The MV Seabourn Sojourn, sailing from Mahe, Seychelles, with 800 tourists, docked in Zanzibar on Friday.

The ship was due to dock at the Dar es Salaam Port late on Monday to complete a six day stay in the country, before the vessel heads to the port of Durban, South Africa, where it is expected to dock this Saturday.

A luxurious adventure ended for the tourists after they sampled Zanzibar's tourist attractions, including Jozani - Chwaka Bay Conversation Area, which is a natural protected forest reserve covering about 30km² about 23 miles South of Zanzibar Town.

The coral rag zone is habitat for wildlife species of national and international significance including the endemic and near extinct Zanzibar leopard and the red colobus monkey.

The MV Seabourn Sojourn's final departure from Zanzibar was a joyous event, accompanied by a respectful send-off led by the KMKM Navy unit. Also in presence was the Mr Rahim Bhaloo, Chairman of the Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (ZATI).

The travellers carried with them memories of a luxurious and adventurous experience that will undoubtedly stay with them for a lifetime.

The cruise ship began its journey in Miami, Florida, in January and will sail for 140 days, visiting 58 ports in 27 countries and six continents with 12 overnights. The voyage will end on May 27 in Barcelona, Spain.

Originally Kenya was on the itinerary, with the ship set to dock at the port of Mombasa. Still, the cruise ship changed its course to Tanzania.