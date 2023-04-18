Namibia: Swapo Elders Urged to Pass Torch to Youth

Swapo vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, has called on party elders to take action to ensure the party's survival by passing the torch to the youth. During Saturday's opening of Swapo Party Elders Council (SPEC) central committee, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised that political parties born out of liberation struggles in southern Africa, including Swapo, are under attack.

She, therefore, urged party elders to encourage members to actively participate in safeguarding the life of the party at section and branch levels, and to organise special events to transfer the party's flame to the younger generation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further encouraged members to uphold Swapo's position as the leading force in Namibia's political sphere, to recover the ground lost in the previous general elections, and to unify all Namibians towards the shared objective of prosperity for everyone.

Her remarks come at a time when the party is facing challenges that include infighting, lack of inclusivity, and corruption.

Swapo lost its two-third majority in the National Assembly to opposition parties in 2019. This was followed by another loss of its political power in more than 19 constituencies countrywide in 2020.

"We can only maintain the party's political dominance if we can deliver quality services to our people, at all levels. Let our elders guide and pass on the right flame to the next generation," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further noted there is a need for the slogan 'Swapo United' to be a practical reality, saying a party divided against itself cannot stand, therefore, party members should rally behind the elected candidate as per Article 10 of the Swapo party constitution.

"We all want the party to continue to rule this country because it is the only right thing. As your presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, I am ready and committed to work with all of you to make Namibia the best place for Namibians and for all to live in," Nandi-Ndaitwah assured.