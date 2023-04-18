Namibia: Final Round of Public Hearings On Legalization and Non-Legalization of Abortion Underway in Khomas Region

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Gender Equality, Social Development, and Family Affairs is expected to stage the final round of public hearings in April on the three petitions received by the National Assembly (NA) regarding the legalization and non-legalization of abortion.

The final hearings commenced in Khomas region constituencies and tertiary institutions on 15 April, concluding on 27 April.

The hearings are pivotal for the country as the three petitions received by the NA included the call to liberalize or reform Namibia's current Abortion and Sterilization Act No. 2 of 1975.

This was revealed by the acting Public Relations Officer, Rafael Hangula, in a media statement last week.

Hangula emphasized that three years ago, petitions from various interest groups were received and sent to the Committee for further consideration.

"So far, the Committee has held public hearings in Windhoek with petitioners, line ministries, and other stakeholders. Furthermore, public hearings have been held in 13 regions," he said.

The first proceedings in the region had already taken place over the weekend at the Katutura Community Hall for the Katutura Central and Katutura East constituencies and at the Khomasdal Community Hall for the Khomasdal constituency.

Moreover, this included the hearings that took place in the Tobias Hainyeko and Moses Garoeb constituencies, as well as the Windhoek West and Windhoek East constituencies.

The Committee has thus invited the general public to attend and submit inputs during the hearings.

According to the media statement issued by parliament on Thursday, the Committee must examine, consider, and report on the provision of health and socials services in Namibia; the promotion of gender equality to improve the status of women in Namibia; to promote, and advocate for the protection of women, children, men, and families; enquire on bills and acts that discriminate or negatively impact on the lives of women and children and all legislations, policies and cultural norms that discriminate against women and children.

The Committee also must report on its findings and make recommendations to the Assembly for consideration, debate, and adoption, the spokesperson added. "For further enquiries regarding the hearings please contact, Ms. Maria Mombola @ 0811613158, and Ms. Dorothy Alawi at 0811432589."

The next proceedings are scheduled as follows:

SATURDAY, 22 APRIL

1. JOHN PANDENI AND SAMORA MACHEL - JOHN PANDENI HALL @ 13H00 - 17H00 (TEAM 1)

2. WINDHOEK RURAL - MIX SETTLEMENT @ 13H00 - 17H00 (TEAM 2)

SUNDAY, 23 APRIL 2023

1. WINDHOEK RURAL - GROOT AUB @ 13H00 - 17H00 (TEAM 1)

MONDAY, 24 APRIL

2. INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF MANAGEMENT - IUM @ 11H00 - 13H00 (TEAM 1) VENUE-DORADO CAMPUS

TUESDAY, 25 APRIL

NAMIBIA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY - NUST @ 11H00 - 13H00 (TEARM 2)

THURSDAY, 27 April

1. UNIVERSITY OF NAMIBIA - UNAM @ 11H00 - 13H00 (TEAM 1)- VENUE -MAIN CAMPUS

2 WINDHOEK VOCATIONAL TRAINING CENTRE - VTC @ 11H00 - 13H00 (TEAM 2)