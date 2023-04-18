Kenya: Cholera Strikes Thika Prison, 38 Infected

Thika — Thika main prison has been hit by a cholera outbreak with 38 inmates contracting the disease over the past one week.

Prison-in-Charge Karani Limanye said one is still admitted at Thika Level 5 Hospital, nine are recuperating while the remaining are stable.

He said 36 are men and two women, adding that the disease was transmitted to the facility by four offenders that had been sentenced at the Ruiru law court on April 8.

Speaking after receiving a water tank from Thika MP Alice Nganga yesterday, Karani said the bug then spread to other inmates, with more prisoners from Ruiru prison coming to the facility with the ailment.

While noting that the situation has been contained, the officer said those affected have been isolated and are under the monitoring of the facility doctor, one case, he said was active.

"The cases came from Ruiru court where offenders were admitted at the prison with cholera symptoms. Then it spread to other inmates. Luckily, we have no fatality because of our prison doctor who helped stabilize the patients before the situation worsened," he said.

Ms Nganga said the tank will go ahead in enhancing hygiene which is crucial in containing the spread of the disease.

She called on local water provider Thiwasco to ensure water flows freely without rationing in Thika to stop the spread outside prison and asked the prison administration to enhance high levels of hygiene at the facility.

"We are happy that the situation has been contained and as stakeholders, we hope that a high sense of hygiene is maintained at the facility. We also hope there will be no water rationing in Thika town to curb further spread, "said Ms Nganga.

Prison doctor Charles Isiaho said space challenges and inadequate staff have hindered fast containment of the disease adding that more efforts should be made on expansion of the prison.