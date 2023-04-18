Nairobi — Nairobi City and Buenos Aires will soon commence city to city relations and mutual partnerships in various sectors, including agribusiness ventures for the youth of Nairobi, health and disaster management.

This was discussed when the Argentine Ambassador to Kenya, Gabriela Martinic, paid Nairobi Governor, Sakaja Johnson a courtesy call at City hall.

Governor Sakaja praised Argentina for its continued partnership and strong relations with Kenya as well as the commitment to pursuing a deepening of ties through various county/Municipal programmes.

"Congratulations on your countries World Cup triumph. It is my prayer that the Jules Rimey trophy will come to Africa. For any city or municipality to thrive, it is important for it to develop relationships with bigger cities for continued progression and growth. Nairobi is currently the transport, communication, and transport in Africa. It will take you eight (8) hours to get to any European destination and 4 giurs to an Africqn destination. We sent to take advantage of this as a leading city inorder to continue thriving," he stated.

Martinic lauded the partnership and expressed confidence of its success.

"Nairobi is the place to be in since your inauguration. I am lookimg forward to a fruitful relationship with your city. Nairobi's landscape has changed; The city is now opening more to embrace other cities as well as conducting business and partneships with other like-minded cities all aimed at uplifting the quality of life and living standards of Nairobians."