Mozambique: Ban On Early Morning Prayers Lifted

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, in coordination with the Mozambican and Rwandan armed forces, have lifted the ban on early morning prayers in the mosques of the town of Mocimboa da Praia, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax'.

The ban had been in force since large numbers of displaced people began returning to Mocimboa da Praia last year. The town had been in the hands of islamist terrorists for about a year before they were driven out by the Mozambican and Rwandan forces in 2021.

The ban was lifted following requests from followers of the Islamic religion who insisted on a return to early morning prayers during the sacred month of Ramadan.

This issue was felt so keenly that, before the start of Ramadan, some of the returnees left the town again for other parts of the province where they could comply fully with their religious obligations.

Now the authorities have authorized all normal religious activities - but it is not clear whether this will make much difference, since it is now the final week of Ramadan.

Tight security measures are now in effect in Mocimboa da Praia, with regular military patrols checking on the identity of people returning to the town, in an attempt to avoid jihadist infiltration.

Further inland, in Muidumbe district, the terrorists launched another attack against Miangalewa village on Saturday night. This was the fourth jihadist raid in the Miangalewa area in the space of less than a week.

According to the newssheet "Carta de Mocambique', the islamists killed four villagers, including two members of the local militia.

Survivors said that more than ten armed men entered the village in an attempt to assault the position of the Mozambican armed forces, located near the local health centre, but they were driven back.

As they retreated they clashed with the militia, two of whom died in the shootout. There were no reports of casualties among the attackers.