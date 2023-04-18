Mozambique: Ministry Wants More Cholera Vaccines

Maputo — The Mozambican Health Ministry has been facing difficulty in obtaining more doses of vaccine against cholera, because of the huge international demand for this vaccine.

The head of the surveillance department in the Ministry of Health, Domingos Guihole, cited in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias', said the Ministry intends to use the vaccine to protect the citizens of Quelimane, capital of the central province of Zambezia, one of the areas worst hit by cyclone Freddy.

The passage of the cyclone caused severe damage to the Quelimane water supply and sanitation systems, thus making it difficult for people to follow the personal hygiene rules that are crucial in preventing the spread of cholera.

Guihole added that the Ministry also wants more vaccine to control the more recent outbreak in the northern port city of Nacala.

So far, 26,841 people have been diagnosed with cholera, which has claimed 123 lives.

This is the fourth time the health authorities have requested more vaccines. As a result of the previous appeals, the country received more than three million doses of the vaccine.

Guihole said vaccination had been crucial in controlling the outbreaks in the northern province of Niassa, the southern province of Gaza, and in Zambezia and Tete in the centre.

The latest campaign was in Tete, where 491,772 people were vaccinated in Tete city, and in the districts of Angonia, Mutarara and Doa.

The health authorities have called for continued preventive measures, particularly washing hands before eating, and after using the bathroom, and ensuring that water is treated or boiled before drinking.

They also recommend that anyone who experiences more than three episodes of diarrhoea or vomiting a day should be tested for cholera.