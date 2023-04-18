Egypt: President El-Sisi Chairs a Meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (Scaf)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi chaired on Monday, 17 April 2023a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces at the defense ministry.

The meeting focused on a number of issues pertinent to the activities and missions of the armed forces and their efforts to protect the pillars of Egypt's national security along all strategic directions.

The meeting also reviewed the repercussions of the ongoing events in Sudan as a result of the state of escalation between the military forces and the Rapid Support Forces as well as their possible results and repercussions on the situation in the coming period that would affect the region's security and safety.

President El Sisi has reiterated Egypt's firm position on the non-interference in the internal affairs of states, noting that the mission of the Egyptian Armed Forces in Sudan is just training and not to support one party at the expense of the other.

He asserted that what is currently taking place in Sudan is an internal affair.

He further stressed the necessity of holding negotiations in Sudan to end the current crisis.

El Sisi warned of the consequences of interfering in Sudan's internal affairs, saying what is currently happening in Sudan is an internal affair, no party should interfere in it, in order not to inflame the current situation there.

He said that Egypt, through its foreign policies, is always keen to have a balanced position with regard to the issues of the whole region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Sudan Egypt By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He confirmed that Egypt does not interfere in the internal affairs of the states, adding each country has the right to manage its own politics and internal conditions.

He also stressed the need for cooperation among countries within the framework of the development and construction away from interference in the internal affairs of the states.

El-Sisi expressed Egypt's readiness to play a mediating role to restore calm in Sudan to achieve security and stability in the country.

He added that he had contacts with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to restore calm and encourage the Sudanese parties to sit at the negotiating table.

The president cited some countries that are currently suffering from instability and lack of security as a result of their refusal to engage in dialogue and resorting to the use of force and violence.

He said that contacts are underway with the Sudanese parties, whether with the Sudanese Army or the Rapid Support Forces, to stop bloodshed, reach a ceasefire and restore stability.

He also made extensive contacts to ensure the safety and security of the Egyptian forces in Sudan, adding that these forces only participate in training and do not support any party in Sudan.

At the end of the meeting, President El-Sisi extended his greetings to all Egyptians on the occasion of the Sinai Liberation Day and Eid al-Fitr, wishing security and stability would prevail in the region.