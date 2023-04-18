Egypt: Civil Aviation Min. Witnesses Inking of Deal Between Hassan Allam, Mollar Capital

18 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Abbas Helmi witnessed on Tuesday 18/04/2023the inking of an agreement between Hassan Allam Utilities and A.P. Moller Capital to offer several services, including utilities, distribution centers, logistic services and integrated storage complexes.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the minister discussed with a delegation of both companies means of enhancing cooperation and investment in the fields of logistic and storage services in the Cairo International Airport.

The meeting falls within the framework of the government's approach to enhance fruitful cooperation between state institutions and the private sector and realizing the optimal use of national resources to implement giant national projects.

The strategic partnership between Hassan Allam and A.P. Moller Capital - which is a leading Danish company in the field of logistics and storage complexes - is meant to lure direct investments of dlrs 200 million in logistic and storage domains in Egypt.

This will contribute to upping trade flow and benefiting from opportunities of fast-growing markets in Egypt and Africa through partnership with international institutions.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

