Angola: Urgent Healthcare Needed for Jailed Activist: Tanaice Neutro

On 13 January, activist Tanaice Neutro was arrested in connection to videos he recorded where he called the president a 'clown' and the authorities 'ignorant'. He was tried in October 2022 and handed a suspended sentence of 15 months for causing outrage against state symbols. The judge, however, ordered his immediate release on health grounds. It has been six months since the ruling, but he remains in prison. Tanaice Neutro is in severe physical and mental pain and the prison authorities have not provided the necessary medical care he requires. The Angolan authorities must release him immediately and unconditionally.
