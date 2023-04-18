Africa: All Africa Leather Fair to Be Held in Addis This Week

Addis Ababa — The 13th All Africa Leather Fair will be held at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa from April 20 to 22, 2023, according to Ethiopian Leather Industries Association (ELIA).

Speaking to journalists today, Association Secretary-General Solomon Getu said the "All Africa Leather Fair is an important trade show that links Africa to the rest of the world."

The leather fair is Africa's largest leather and leather products show that brings together leather sector actors, leather and leather products exhibitors, sellers, and buyers, he added.

According to him, over 200 exhibitors, including tanners, footwear and leather goods manufacturers, leather garment producers, machinery and input suppliers, knowledge and technology institutions, logistics providers, and financial institutions, are expected to take part in the trade show.

Ethiopian Leather Industries Association (ELIA) President, Redwan Bedada said on his part some 15,000 local and 2,000 foreign individuals are expected to visit the leather trade show.

The event will play a great role in re-igniting the leather industry and reversing the downturn of the leather sector in the aftermath of COVID-19 impacts and international market system failure, he added.

According to him, Ethiopia has initiated the "Let Ethiopia Produce" campaign to recover the production and productivity of the manufacturing industry in the leather supply chain by enhancing export trade in school shoe, bag, and belt scheme.

Although the Ethiopian leather sector is characterized by abundant raw materials, a large trainable workforce, and low utility prices, the sector faces a number of challenges, including poor production, handling, and marketing regulations, the president noted.

Redwan pointed out that lack of availability of modern tools and equipment that can enhance the quality and efficiency of raw hide and skin production and handling are among the biggest problems of the sector.

Outdated approaches to animal welfare, waste management, and by-product utilization are also among the challenges faced by the sector, it was learned.

The president stated that the fair will enable industry actors to exchange ideas, technology, innovation and know-how.