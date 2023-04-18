Ethiopia: Hungary Keen to Strengthen Cooperation in Education Sector

Addis Ababa — Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó expressed his country's commitment to further strengthening cooperation in the education sector with Ethiopia.

Education Minister, Professor Birhanu Nega and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, discussed about ways of strengthening cooperation, particularly in education sector.

Prof. Birhanu said that Ethiopia and Hungary have cooperative agreement in education and is still continuing.

"We have agreed in today's discussion with the Hungarian Foreign Minister to double the number of scholarships. There were some issues to some of our students who are there and we have also discussed that. The relationship will continue and the number increase that both countries would benefit from," Birhanu elaborated.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó said that his country has been providing 50 scholarships in different fields.

"We made an agreement that from next year onwards we double the number of scholarships that we provide to Ethiopian students from 50 to 100. So we hope that these scholarships will be taken advantage by Ethiopian students. We can contribute to the competitive skills to be gained," he pointed out.

Furthermore, the visiting minister stated that his country is desirous to cooperate in the economic sector, particularly in signing an agreement to exclude double taxation which in turn encourages investment in Ethiopia.