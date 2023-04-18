Kenya: Rugby Sevens Legend Collins Injera Returns to Former Club Mwamba as Coach

Nairobi — Kenya rugby sevens legend Collins Injera has been appointed as the defence and attack coach at Mwamba RFC, the 1983 Kenya Cup champions have confirmed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mwamba's director of rugby, Adil Fahad Mohammed, described Injera's return to his old club as a big boost to Mwamba as they prepare to name a new head coach in the near future.

"We are happy to have Collins join the team. He has been a quality player for club and country and no doubt he will be a huge asset to the team," Mohammed said.

Injera hang up his boots in January this year after 17 years of a star-studded career during which he entered history books as the world's second highest try scorer with 279.

He was part of the country's most successful stint in rugby sevens including in 2016 when Kenya won the Singapore Sevens during which he was named the player of the final in the 30-7 win over Fiji.

Other major appearances for Shujaa was at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Tokyo respectively.

Injera has also turned out the national 15s side, Simbas, for who he last featured for during the Currie Cup match against South Africa's EP Elephants in June last year at the RFUEA Grounds.

At the club level, Injera was a Kulabu to the core, having joined the club from Ulinzi RFC.

Alongside Kepher and the soon-to-be-named head coach, Mwamba fans will be keen to see the Vihiga High School alumnus transfer his success in his playing days to the new chapter in life as a coach.

In the just-concluded Kenya Cup season, Mwamba finished eighth with 19 points from 11 games, having won four and lost seven.