Kenya: Sakaja Fires Mama Lucy Hospital Board Over Handling of Pregnant Woman Who Miscarried

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson on Monday reconstituted the entire management board of the Mama Lucy Hospital.

In a statement on Monday, the new Hospital Management Board will be led by Dorcas Kemunto after Sakaja revoked the appointment of previous Board members.

"The Governor has appointed the following to the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Management Board, Dorcas Kemunto, Chairperson, Bernard Gituma - Board Secretary," the statement stated.

Other members are Christopher Githinji (Mtumishi), MCA, Jennifer Mumbua Mutunga, Susan Wanjiru Kamau, Yvonne Peris Alera Makokha, Ronald Ngala Oniango and Fridah Wambui NDuati

Additionally, Bernard Gituma has taken over as the Medical Superintendent.

This is after Emma Mutio, who was the Medical Superintendent was posted to Pumwani Hospital as a specialist.

"We are grateful to the previous board for the services they have rendered to the people of Nairobi for the time they have served," said Anastasia Nyalita, the Nairobi County Executive Committee Member.

The changes come after a public uproar where a woman was captured in a video giving birth on the hospital corridors over the weekend.

It is alleged that the woman was forced to deliver on the corridors after being denied access to the maternity ward by the watchman.

The facility stated that the patient showed up carrying a dead foetus.

The hospital said the expectant mother complained of lower abdominal pains and that she had experienced an Intra Uterine Foetal Death.

"The expectant mother complained of lower abdominal pains radiating to the back with increased intensity. The patient also complained that she could not feel regular baby movements. The Doctor on call immediately recommended an ultrasound to validate the lack of foetal heartbeat," the statement reads in part.

"The medical team and counselors at the Mama Lucy Kibaki informed the patient and her relatives of the ultrasound results which revealed that the baby was already dead. The Ultrasound scan results came back revealing that the patient had experienced an Intra Uterine Foetal Death (IUFD) at 38wks 5days."

According to the hospital's statement, the unnamed woman, who was accompanied by family members, sought medical assistance on Saturday around 3:20 pm.

"At 7:20 pm the patient who was already in labor delivered a macerated (shows skin and soft tissue changes- skin discoloration/darkening, redness, peeling and breakdown) stillbirth male infant with a birth weight of 2,600 grams."

However, the institution regrets the circumstances leading up to the delivery, noting 'We feel that she could have been handled better'.

"While there have been improvements in the handling of patients and the level of customer service at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, a lot remains to be done and has been lined up by the County Government," the hospital says.

Mama Lucy Hospital has been in the limelight for a number of reasons, key among them mistreatment and negligence of patients.