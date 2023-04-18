Kenya: Azimio Ditches Bi-Partisan Talks, Demands Kofi Annan-Styled Dialogue

18 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The opposition Azimio Coalition has ditched proposed bi-partisan dialogue in Parliament citing malice by the governing Kenya Kwanza Alliance insisting on expanded extra-parliamentary talks on the reconstitution of the electoral agency.

Azimio announced its withdrawal from planned talks as House Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah prepared to table a notice of motion on Tuesday.

"Our members of Parliament in both Houses shall not be party to any other process and particularly not the one proposed in the motion by Kenya Kwanza," said Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, a co-principal in the Azimio Coalition.

In its statement, Azimio insisted on an extra-parliamentary process similar to the 2008 Kofi Annan-mediated National Accord.

Musyoka said Azimio had instructed Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo to formally invite Kenya Kwanza counterparts for a meeting to set the ground rules for the talks.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition said Inchung'wah's motion failed to accommodate four thematic areas it proposed.

"We continue to insist that the dialogue must be about all the four issues namely the cost of unga, fuel and electricity, forensic audit of the servers, bipartisan reconstitution of the IEBC and respect for multiparty democracy," stated Musyoka.

Musyoka insisted that the coalition will resume its weekly protests at the end of Ramadhan.

More to follow...

