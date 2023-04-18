Rwanda: Proposed Feeder Roads in Kigali 'Will Ease' Public Transport Woes

The City of Kigali has announced plans to construct 300 kilometres of feeder roads in the capital, saying it will help ease public transport challenges across the city.

A feeder road is a secondary route used to bring traffic to a major road.

The development comes at a time residents in different city outskirts (neighbourhoods that are farthest from the city centre) of Kigali are decrying bottlenecks in public transport that make it difficult to access the Central Business District.

During a news briefing held on Monday, April 17, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, Pudence Rubingisa disclosed that the 300 kilometres of feeder roads will be completed within four years.

"We have been talking about transport problems in the city centre, but the city's outskirts such as Gikomero, Rutunga, and Nduba, among others, have issues with public transport. This is because, very often, public buses do not reach these suburbs. Some are using motorcycles which are expensive. We have plans to construct feeder roads in rural parts of Kigali. These feeder roads will attract investors in public transport in such areas," he said.

Rubingisa said that once the feeder roads are constructed, discussions with public transport investors will follow with a view to deducating routes for public transport.

"The city is growing fast and more roads have to be constructed and new public transport routes introduced. This will also help create more off-farm jobs. Last year alone, some 41,000 off-farm jobs were created and this year we expect 31,000 off-farm jobs to be created, mainly in projects for construction of infrastructure such as roads," he said.

Plan for additional buses

Rubingisa also said that over 300 buses are needed to boost public transport in the City of Kigali.

Improving public transport in the City of Kigali by increasing the fleet of vehicles and modernising the major bus parks was one of the 18th National Dialogue Council (Umushyikirano) resolutions.

Inter-city buses will also be increased to meet the growing demand, the mayor noted.

"We also have plans to introduce electric buses," Rubingisa told journalists.

Rwanda is looking to make 20 per cent of its public transportation sustainable (green) 2030.

This target, according to the Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), will help reduce 72,000 tonnes of carbon emissions. Rwanda boats around 1,500 buses.

Meanwhile, the road from the Central Business District to the Kigali International Airport is expected to be used to pilot a planned Bus Rapid Transit system designed to help ease traffic congestion.