Uganda: Museveni to Meet NRM Parliamentary Caucus Over Anti-Homosexuality Bill

President Yoweri Museveni will Thursday meet National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parlimentary Caucus to discuss the recently passed Anti-Homosexuality bill, 2023 and other issues.

According to the statement by the chairperson of the caucus, Denis Obua, the meeting will be held at State House Entebbe at 2:00pm.

"The purpose of the meeting is to discuss among others, The Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023," Obua noted.

Last month, the Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, which if assented to by the President, would criminalise homosexual activities.

However, there have been calls especially from the international community for Museveni not sign the bill into law.

Recently, the US government warned that Uganda risked economic sanctions if the bill gets signed into law, and urged Museveni not to assent to it.

In a similar way, the European Union also said they were opposed to the bill in all circumstances, saying criminalisation of homosexuality is contrary to international human rights law.

"The European Union will continue engaging with the Ugandan authorities and civil society to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity, are treated equally, with dignity and respect," it said.

However, Museveni has on several occasions disagreed with the western community on their stance on homosexuality.

Recently Museveni said it was wrong for western countries to impose homosexuality on Africans, and accused them of double standards in matters related to cultural values.

"Here to marry within the clan is taboo. Should we impose sanctions on them for marrying relatives? So, we should put sanctions on those who are marrying their cousins in other parts of the world? If they are marrying their cousins that is their problem. Sex in Uganda is confidential," Museveni said.

The President, however, said government would hold more discussions on the matter that has been headlining news in the past weeks.

Among other provisions in the passed bill is death penalty for persons involved in aggravated homosexuality.

The bill also criminalises promotion of homosexuality with a prison sentence of up to 20 years for anyone that advocates for LGBTQ rights or sponsors organisations that spread homosexuality.