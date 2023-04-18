Uganda: Police Confirm Arrest of Another Minister Over Karamoja Iron Sheets Scandal

Police have confirmed the arrest of State Minister for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu over the Karamoja iron sheet scandal.

"The Uganda Police Force has this morning obtained a statement from the Minister of State for Karamoja Agnes Nandutu in relation to the ongoing investigations about Abuse of office and Theft of Iron sheets meant for Karamoja," a statement by the deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye said on Tuesday evening.

On Monday, police said Nandutu had snubbed their summons to appear at the Criminal Investigations Division at Kibuli on Friday.

She would however earlier on Tuesday hand herself in to police at Kibuli.

"The minister handed herself over to the Police at CID Headquaters Kibuli, where she was assigned detectives to take her statement. She is currently being held at Kira Division Police station.The file has been submitted to the office of the DPP for further guidance and possible sanctioning."

The police however applauded Nandutu for handing herself in without wasting resources to have her hunted down.

The development comes on the backdrop of the arrest of Minister, Amos Lugoloobi by Police on Friday along Entebbe Expressway.

He was later arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo and later remanded to Luzira pending a ruling on his bail application.

Another minister, Mary Goretti Kitutu was also charged over corruption in relation to Karamoja iron sheets scandal.