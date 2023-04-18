East Africa: Senior Military Officials Weigh in on Exponential Violations Against Civilians in Region

Warfare is constantly evolving, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) closely monitors trends to understand their impact on civilians and adapt its response accordingly, according to Martin Ugure, ICRC Head of Operations in Rwanda and Uganda.

Ugure was addressing over 30 senior military officials from more than 20 countries who were in Rwanda for the international workshop on partnered military operations organized jointly by the ICRC and the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

This workshop, the fourth of its kind, aims to provide a platform for the exchange of experiences among military, humanitarian, and academic professionals, allowing them to share knowledge and perspectives on actions to improve the protection of civilians, non-combatants, and civilian-owned assets. It also provides an opportunity to discuss measures to limit the methods of combat in military operations during armed conflicts.

"Armed conflicts are increasingly protracted, destructured, and urban... Another feature, which is not new but is gaining traction, is how they are increasingly partnered," said Ugure.

He added, "Today, wars involve a proliferation of actors working together through overlapping alliances, proxies, and support relationships."

For instance, Ugure pointed out that Rwanda, Uganda, and Burundi are in a region facing a number of security challenges.

"The security situation in the Great Lakes Region is compromised by the actions of hundreds of armed groups that perpetrate violence against vulnerable civilians."

The widespread violence has resulted in an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with approximately 2 million refugees displaced within Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi, Ugure noted.

As part of the ICRC's mission to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence, and provide assistance to them, the plight of civilians is a key concern.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Jean-Bosco Kazura, the Head of Peace Support Operations at RDF, Brig. Gen John Baptist Ngiruwonsanga urged the participants to share reflections and practical examples that could inform "our next course of action."

"We are all aware that we are currently living in an era in which the level of human suffering, as a result of armed conflicts, seems to be escalating exponentially."

"At the very heart of human suffering, we are witnessing the plight of civilians, especially the most vulnerable, including women, children, and the elderly," Gen. Ngiruwonsanga added.

According to him, millions of civilians have known nothing but war, with appalling consequences for their mental health.

"I am sure that in the course of this week, we will be able to share experiences by showing how partnered military operations are critical. It is proven that mounting an effective international response effort can make an enormous difference in reducing human suffering."

Rwanda, as a key regional security provider, has emerged as the prime African troop-contributing country for UN peacekeeping missions, participating in partnered military operations in multinational and bilateral settings in the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Mozambique.

Ugure emphasized that preserving humanity is a necessary balancing and restraining act in the pursuit of any military objective, as all distinguished commanders present at the workshop fully understand.

"It can be challenging when one acts alone. It is far more complex when one acts with partners, allies, or even proxies. This brings us to the notion of partnered military operations," he said.

"Our primary goal is to identify lessons learned and share what works and what does not work in the partnered implementation of measures to protect civilians and reinforce compliance with the law of armed conflict."

The workshop will be conducted over four days and will include visits to various locations in Rwanda for the visiting military officials.