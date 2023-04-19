Zimbabwe: Excited Mnangagwa Gets Prince Charles Coronation Invite

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been invited to British monarch Prince Charles' coronation set for May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

He will form part of a long list of international dignitaries expected at the ceremonial home of Britain's monarchy.

Prince Charles, who will take up the title of King Charles the third (King Charles III), officially takes over reigns from his mother, late Queen Elizabeth.

He acceded to the throne on September 8 last year, upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch.

His wife Camilla will also take up the role of British Queen.

Mnangagwa broke the news on Twitter Monday following a visit by British Ambassador Melanie Robinson on Sunday.

"I'm most excited to announce that I have accepted an invitation to the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III," said Mnangagwa.

"Yesterday I met with the British Ambassador, Melanie Robinson. We also discussed trade, investment, and the special relationship between Zimbabwe and the UK."

Zimbabwe's relationship with its former colony has not been all rosy. Britain has accused successive Zimbabwean governments of deliberately ignoring basic tenets of democracy, including human rights.

