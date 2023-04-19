South Africa: Veteran TV Star Charged for Lover's Murder

The 50-year-old television star who allegedly shot and killed his lover at his Kempton Park cottage last week is due to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The man whose identity is known to Scrolla.Africa has been chained to a hospital bed and was under 24-hour police guard at Tembisa Hospital in the City of Ekurhuleni.

He was treated for overdosing on sleeping pills in an alleged attempted suicide. After four days in hospital, the actor was finally discharged on Tuesday.

The veteran has decades of work in theatre and TV under his belt and has featured in many soapies like The Good the Old and the Greedy, Legacy, and Getroud Met Rugby.

At the time of his arrest, Norkem Park police spokesperson Warrant Officer Barbara-Anne Ferreira said the suspect will face charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Ferreira said the motive for the murder is unknown at the moment and forms part of a police investigation. She however confirmed that the suspect took an overdose of sleeping pills.

When the story broke on Friday, it had been incorrectly reported that the deceased was a woman.

However, Scrolla.Africa can put it on record that the deceased was a 29-year-old man and he was the suspect's partner.