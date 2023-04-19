Sudan Warring Parties Agree On a 24-Hour Humanitarian Ceasefire

Khartoum — Following international phone calls, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) under command of Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia commanded by Lt Gen Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo agreed on humanitarian ceasefire starting at 18:00 today for a period of 24 hours.

Several sources reported, however, from Khartoum that the fighting did not stop after 18:00.

The cease fire will not extend beyond the agreed period of time, Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, a member of the Sovereignty Council, stated today.

RSF Commander Hemedti tweeted this morning that "Following a conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and outreach by other friendly nations similarly calling for a temporary ceasefire, the RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24 HR armistice to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.

"We emphasize once again our commitment to the directives issued in this regard yesterday morning."

Yesterday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres appealed to El Burhan and Hemedti to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm, and begin a dialogue to resolve the current crisis in Sudan as the death toll mounts.

Today, clashes between the two military parties continued for the fourth day in Khartoum, Merowe, and Darfur.

In Khartoum, the fighting centered around the Republican Palace, the nearby SAF General Command, and Khartoum International Airport.

The army has dispatched reinforcements to Khartoum and continued to use fighter jets to strike positions of the RSF - which claims control over the Republican Palace and the General Command.

SAF announced that it has recaptured the airport of Merowe.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reported this afternoon that the battles have left more than 180 civilians dead, with another 1,800 people injured. Humanitarian activities have been interrupted in many states due to widespread insecurity, with many reports of looting humanitarian assets.

Sources told Radio Dabanga from Khartoum that the figures may be much larger. "The El Jawda hospital in Khartoum is full of bodies," a nurse told Radio Dabanga. A source living near Sabrin in El Sawra in Omdurman reported "dozens of bodies of RSF soldiers lying uncovered on the road".

The ceasefire may allow the burial of the many dead, medical staff to reach hospitals that are still open, and people who are trapped in houses of others, government buildings, or hotels to return home. Those who have to cross a river may be forced to stay, as it is not clear if the bridges in the Sudanese capital will be opened for the coming 24 hours.