Zimbabwe: Erroneous ZEC Delimitation Report a Plot to Delay Elections - Claims Former Zanu-PF Youth Leader

FORMER Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has accused the ruling party of working in cahoots with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to manipulate the delimitation report.

ZEC earlier this year completed the delimitation exercise, redrawing constituency boundaries ahead of the plebiscite.

Zimbabwe is expected to hold general elections between July and August this year.

Addressing media in Harare Monday, Tsenengamu said the delimitation report was manipulated as an attempt to delay general elections.

"There is a ploy by the authorities to delay the 2023 elections. I pointed out that there's a scheme to delay Zimbabwe's elections by at least 24 months. This is a scheme that has been going on for some time which involves ED at the center of it," said Tsenengamu.

The delimitation report has become a bone of contention with opposition led by Douglas Mwonzora challenging its authenticity in the constitutional court.

Mwonzora is seeking a nullification of the report as he argues that ZEC failed to consider census results among other things.

This a second application at the court that has brought the delimitation report under a microscope.

In March a Zanu PF member Tonderai Chidawu approached the Constitutional court seeking for the delimitation exercise to be redone.

"Of late it (scheme) has found takers on the other side of political space especially on the opposition side. Mwonzora was roped into this project leading to his application. If you look at the delimitation report there are errors in that report which were made deliberately because this was a scheme. The errors have been picked on by Mwonzora which has been the basis of his legal challenge at the courts," added Tsenengamu.