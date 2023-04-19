Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At Media Briefing - 18 April 2023

press release

Good morning, good afternoon and good evening,

The situation in the Republic of Sudan is deeply concerning.

Sudan's Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Center reports 270 people have been killed and more than 2600 people have been injured.

Tragically, three workers from WFP have also been killed.

I condemn all loss of life and we stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Sudan.

The heaviest fighting is currently in Khartoum.

Movement has been restricted due to insecurity, creating challenges for health workers and ambulances, to reach health facilities, and putting further lives at risk.

The supplies that WHO distributed to health facilities prior to this recent escalation of conflict are now exhausted.

Hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured civilians are reporting shortages of medical personnel and lifesaving medical supplies.

Fuel shortages for hospital generators, as well as water and power cuts are also reportedly affecting the functionality of health facilities.

There are disturbing reports of some health facilities being looted and others being used for military purposes.

It is also reported that some hospitals are already closed, or on the brink of closure, due to attacks, and a lack of medical personnel and medical supplies.

WHO calls on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law.

Health care facilities and workers must never be a target, especially in a situation like this where there are thousands of civilians who need access to emergency care.

I want to be very clear; all parties must ensure unrestricted and safe access to health facilities for those injured and everyone in need of medical care.

WHO teams on the ground will continue to work closely with the partners and health authorities to try and fill gaps in the provision of health care, especially for trauma.

I urge all sides to heed the calls for a humanitarian ceasefire, to silence the guns and to work towards a peaceful resolution.

Marburg.

Now to Marburg, Marburg Virus Disease in Equatorial Guinea where in the last week, two healthcare workers that had contracted the virus were discharged from a WHO supported treatment center.

There has now been a total of 16 laboratory-confirmed MVD cases. Among these cases, 11 people have died.

23 probable cases of MVD have also been reported since the outbreak was declared on 13 February.

The most affected district is Bata in Litoral province, where nine cases have been reported.

Today a new case was reported in a health worker from Bata who was being monitored due to exposure from a previous case.

The case was detected on the day of disease onset and they were given antiviral therapy via government protocol, which is being supported by WHO.

WHO calls on all partners to remain vigilant as there may be undetected chains of transmission in the country.

With partners, WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health to strengthen surveillance, in affected areas, and increase laboratory capacity.

We're also working together to improve case management; infection prevention and control, protect health and care workers, conduct safe and dignified burials, as well as engaging with the community around risk and staying safe.

WHO is working with neighbouring countries to help prepare for any importation.

This is a critical moment in the outbreak response in Equatorial Guinea, and it will take an all of government and all of society effort to stop this outbreak.

===

In Afghanistan, I am extremely disappointed that the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working with the United Nations in the country.

As the UN Secretary-General said, this is a violation of the fundamental human rights of women.

Female staff members and health workers are essential for delivering life-saving health services to those in need.

I call on the Taliban to rethink a decision that will massively reduce access to health services and only harm the Afghan people.

===

To tuberculosis, an ancient disease which continues to affect an estimated 10.6 million people around the world and accounts for 1.6 million deaths every year.

Nearly 40 percent of people with TB are not receiving the health and care services they need.

Efforts to bring TB under control have been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

All of this makes working with affected communities and civil society

critical to bringing this killer disease under control.

On World TB Day, I launched a Flagship Initiative to End TB.

Its aim for the next four years is to support the fast-tracking of progress towards ending TB, and advancing research and innovation on new vaccines.

The WHO Civil Society Task Force on TB has been working to bring the voices of TB-affected communities and civil society to the work of WHO.

With this in mind, new WHO guidance for community engagement to end TB will be published soon.

Today, I'm joined by Blessina Kumar, a member of WHO's Civil Society Taskforce on TB and CEO of the Global Coalition of TB Advocates, to discuss the role of civil society and local communities will play in tackling the disease.

Blessi, you have the floor.

===

Blessi Kumar takes the floor.

===

Thank you so much Blessi for those inspiring words and for your leadership.

I agree that the UN High-Level Meeting on TB in September is a key moment to look at challenges and find solutions together.

And civil society and affected communities are central to our joint efforts to support countries in controlling and stopping the spread of TB.

I'm also pleased to see the establishment of a TB vaccine council, which will involve civil society and jointly push for speeding up new vaccine development for TB.

There are currently 16 vaccine candidates, and with the right investment, we can finally turn the tide against this ancient killer.

===

To abortion, WHO is concerned that the right of women to access safe abortion services, including through use of medical abortion medicines, are being limited by legislatures and/or courts.

To be clear on WHO's position - women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health.

Restricting access to abortion does not reduce the number of procedures and only drives women and girls towards unsafe ones and also death.

Ultimately access to safe abortion is health care that saves lives.

===

Finally, this week there will be a high-level meeting with health leaders to review progress since WHO and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) launched the hub in June 2021 in South Africa.

During the five-day meeting, participants will discuss critical enablers for sustainability of the effort such as intellectual property issues and an enabling regulatory environment.

They will also look at the science of mRNA technologies and key applications relevant to low- and middle-income countries for diseases like TB and HIV.

In two years, we have proved that when we work collaboratively, we can succeed collectively.

WHO and partners supporting a sustainable model for mRNA tech transfer to catalyse access in low- and middle-income countries is a potential gamechanger.

Fadela back to you