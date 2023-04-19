Sudan: Tanzania Condemns Deadly Violence in Sudan

Tanzania joins the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) to condemn the ongoing armed confrontation in Sudan.

A statement issued in Dodoma by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation's communication Unit says the ongoing conflict in Sudan has not only resulted in the loss of lives, injuries and destruction of property but also is a serious setback to the peace process in the Northeast Africa.

"In this respect Tanzania as a member of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union welcomes and fully subscribes to the Communique issued at its meeting held on the 16th of April, 2023," the statement reads.

The Government, through the statement, urges parties concerned in Sudan to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that may further escalate violence, casualties and humanitarian crisis.

"We call upon the parties concerned without condition to engage in dialogue in order to find a solution to their differences through peaceful means," the statement says. "We also urge all parties concerned to ensure the safety of all people, not only Sudanese but also all the foreigners in Sudan, including Tanzania nationals,"

Equally, the Tanzanian Government says it is ready to support efforts by the United Nations, African Union, IGAD and the International Community at finding a lasting peace in Sudan.

"In this respect we support the AU call to reject any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan," the statement adds.