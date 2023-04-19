Sudan: Collapse of Health Structures - Three Hospitals in the Capital Out of Service

Khartoum — After four days of fighting in Sudan, the population of Khartoum is trapped in the midst of shelling and shootings between the Sudanese army (SAF) and the rapid intervention militias (RSF), without electricity or water . The situation of health facilities and hospitals is equally serious. In particular, three hospitals in Khartoum are out of service. Added to these is the El Fasher hospital, in North Darfur, where, according to a statement from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) 47 wounded have arrived in the last hours and 14 others have died. Doctors also said medical supplies, including drugs and blood bags, are running out. A total of 183 people have been injured and 25 have died in hospital so far.

"The evacuation of the sick took place in dangerous conditions and with makeshift means", deplores a note from the doctors' union, which adds: "Up to midnight yesterday, April 17, 180 civilians were killed and 1,800 civilians and soldiers were injured". The union complains that hospitals have been hit by bombs and bullets due to the fighting taking place in the surrounding area.

"Both Generals Dagalo and Burhan, respectively at the head of the RSF and SAF, are responsible for the very serious situation in which the country has found itself".

Local sources describe the dramatic situation: "Many families are short of provisions and have nothing to eat. They have not been able to sleep for three nights because of the explosions around them. They crushed a peaceful uprising for democracy and an elected civilian government. Both military camps are responsible for the crimes they commit. Nobody is innocent".