Zimbabwe: Woes Mount for Jailed Job Sikhala - State Presses Yet Another Criminal Charge

It never rains but pours for detained Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala, who faces a fresh charge of disorderly conduct allegedly perpetrated in 2022.

The politician, who has been in pre-trial detention for over 10 months since his arrest June last year, is set to appear in court Thursday, April 20, on the fresh charge.

This brings to four the number of cases he has to answer to after being denied bail on three others.

Sikhala was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence and disturbing police investigations following the murder of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali, early last year.

According to summons gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, Sikhala is charged alongside another prominent opposition activist and former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko.

"You are hereby required and directed by the State on the sight thereof to summon Lovemore Maiko and Job Sikhala that they appear personally before the court of the Magistrate at Harare Magistrates Court on the 20th of April 2023...," reads part of summons.

"...to answer and abide by the judgement of the court, arising from the following charge(s), disorderly conduct as defined in section 41(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23."

The state alleges that on May 2 last year at Zengeza 5 open grounds, Chitungwiza, the duo intentionally engaged in disorderly or riotous conduct by approaching a group of people who were gathered for a political rally and stoned them.

In the alleged attack, Shepherd Tawodzera sustained a cut on the head.

The duo intended to provoke a breach of peace or realising that there was real risk or possibility that a breach of peace could occur.

Latest media reports say Sikhala's allies, operating under the banner Friends of Job Sikhala Trust, allege the addition of a new charge was a deliberate attempt to bar him from participating in upcoming elections expected July or August.

"The trust notes with deep sadness the perpetual persecution of Mr Sikhala. But the regime has made it clearer that this is nothing but a political battle as compared to legal which now calls for political action, we now need to speak with the voice of the oppressed.

"Regrettably, this is a well-calculated, deliberate effort to lock Job Sikhala behind bars beyond the forthcoming elections," spokesperson of the grouping, Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo was quoted saying.

Political analysts, including constitutional law lecturer Lovemore Madhuku, have hinted a political settlement was the only feasible route to secure Sikhala's release from prison.