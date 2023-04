Former NewZimbabwe.com photojournalist, Idah Mhetu, will be laid to rest this Wednesday at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

Mhetu died aged 35 early Sunday morning after a short illness.

Before joining NewZimbabwe.com, Mhetu had worked for several local publications, including the Daily News and the Financial Gazette.

At the time of her passing, Mhetu was a photojournalist at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC).