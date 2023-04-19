Sudan: Situation in Sudan - President of the Republic Sends Messages to UN SG, AU President and IGAD Executive Secretary

press release

Algiers — The President of the Republic, and current chairman of the Arab Summit, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has sent messages to the United Nations (UN) Secretary General (SG), the current chairman of the African Union (AU), and the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as part of a common and unified approach to stop the fighting in Sudan.

"The initiative of the President of the Republic comes in the context of the accelerated deterioration of the situation in Sudan, against the background of continuing armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces, causing heavy human and material losses, which requires international action to stop the bloodshed and return to the peace process for the settlement of the deep Sudanese crisis," said the same source.

According to the same source, President Tebboune called for "joint and urgent action to avoid further escalation and put an end to the fighting between the Sudanese brothers, by urging them to prevail wisdom and give priority to dialogue in resolving their differences, while avoiding the Sudanese people the risks of engaging in the spiral of deadly violence that constitutes a danger to both social peace and the process of political settlement in Sudan."

On the same occasion, the current chairman of the Arab Summit highlighted "Algeria's readiness to intensify its efforts in cooperation and collaboration with regional and international partners to effectively contribute to the efforts and steps to stop the clashes between the Sudanese brothers and urge them to quickly return to the peace process for a final and lasting settlement of the Sudanese crisis."

"Pooling the efforts of international and regional actors, collectively and urgently, aims to work for a ceasefire, to calm the situation and establish a new era that meets the ambitions and aspirations of the Sudanese people brother to a dignified life in peace, harmony, and stability," said the same source.