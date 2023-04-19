Zimbabwe National Day

18 April 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
press release

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Zimbabwean people as you celebrate the 43rd anniversary of your independence.

The United States remains committed to standing with the people of Zimbabwe, as we have since your independence in 1980, to work together to promote democratic institutions, equitable economic growth, public health, and food security.

Zimbabwe has the chance to set itself on a path to promote citizen engagement and to respect human rights. We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe to live longer, more prosperous, and healthier lives.

As you celebrate your independence, please know that our friendship with the Zimbabwean people endures.

We wish all Zimbabweans a very happy Independence Day.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

