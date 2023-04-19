South Africa: Deputy President Paul Mashatile Answers NCOP Questions On Various Government Programmes

press release

Deputy President Mashatile to answer NCOP questions on various Government programmes

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will attend tomorrow's sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to respond to oral questions posed by the members of various political parties represented in Parliament.

The questions that have been asked relate to the resolution of municipal debt to Eskom and water entities, Government's response to illegal electricity connections, sabotage of critical economic infrastructure, and shortages in the availability of animal vaccines, among others.

The Deputy President will therefore reiterate measures that Government has taken thus far to resolve municipal debt to Eskom as well as update the NCOP on developments since he answered questions on the issue in the National Assembly on 23 March 2023.

He will also apprise Parliament of Government's commitment to implementing measures to protect infrastructure critical to the delivery of water, electricity, sanitation, and other public services.

Furthermore, the Deputy President will update Parliament on measures to secure South Africa's timeous removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list.