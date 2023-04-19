Kenya: Export Agency Meets EU to Discuss Market Opportunities

Nairobi — The Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) met with the European Union (EU) Trade Counsellors in Nairobi today as it sought market opportunities for Kenyan products in the EU.

State Department for Trade Principal Secretary Alfred K'Ombundo said the government is rethinking export strategies to ensure SMEs reap big from the export business.

"Kenya is working towards being a 21st century exporter. It is not just about how we export and trade, we need to provide leadership in terms of the green economy," K'Ombundo said.

"We need to adhere to our international commitments especially in efficient energy resources use in our production processes. We want to have more products sold at premium terms in markets across the world," he added.

On her part, KEPROBA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Floice Mukabana stated the collaborations will minimize barriers hindering trade and the EU.

"As an Agency mandated to promote the export of Kenyan goods and services, we remain committed to championing market linkages between the Kenyan Business community and their EU counterparts," she said.

"We will hold more of such meetings to boost collaborations and minimize barriers hindering trade between Kenya and EU."

In 2021, Kenya's exports increased by $263.9 million, up from $1.6 million in 2020.

The value of Kenya's exports to the EU stood at $1.9 billion in 2021.

Kenya's imports also fluctuated through the period, from $2.1 billion in 2017 to $2.6 billion in 2021.

The EU Trade Counsellor Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Kenya, Martijin Boelen, indicated that consumers are sustainability-focused and thus need to adhere to strict regulations.

"There is a huge market in the EU waiting for Kenyan products but as you trade with us, you need to ensure that everything you produce is sustainable," Boelen said.

"We have strict EU regulations that must be adhered to and consumers preference is important. You will find that our consumers are more sustainability focused."