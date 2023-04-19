Kenya: Innovation Body Unveils Digital Marketplace for Innovators

19 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Festus Kiplangat

Nairobi — The Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) has launched a new online marketplace whose purpose is to spur innovation.

It hosts 2,000 innovators, investors, and enterprise support organizations (ESOs) across the country.

The platform will help innovators get noticed digitally while also connecting existing and emerging innovations.

KeNIA CEO Tonny Omwansa said that the Kenya Innovation Bridge is a platform that will enable innovators to scale their innovations into sustainable businesses.

"The aspiration of the Kenya Innovation Bridge is to have a platform where all elements of the Innovation ecosystem are onboard," Omwansa said.

"We envision it as a literal innovation marketplace, whether an innovator is looking for mentorship, partnership, funding or capacity building opportunities they can find it all there it is a platform of boundless possibilities," he added.

Regions such as the Rift Valley, Western, Lake, and Coastal have already rolled out the program.

Likewise, over 400 connections have been made, and 120 partnerships are being pursued.

"With the innovation bridge platform we hope to see diverse innovations from all sectors, even in service delivery, because innovation is simply a different way of doing things," said Emmeline Skinner from the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office.

"Innovation is equitable and Inclusive The intention of the Kenya Innovation Bridge is to ensure that we leave no one behind. Through the platform we want to reach everyone including women, youth and People with Disabilities."

