Kenya: KAM Urges Governors to Position Counties As Investment Destinations

Nairobi — The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has called on county governments to position the counties as ideal investment destinations to spur economic growth.

This was during a forum hosted by KAM and the Council of Governors (COG), themed 'Strategically positioning counties as investment and manufacturing destinations and fostering cooperative development to spur economic growth.'

Speaking during the forum, Machakos County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Trade, Industrialisation and Innovation, Sharon Mutua noted the goal is to create a favourable business environment that will foster growth and investments.

"County governments acknowledge the role of the private sector in creating a sustainable economy. We have mapped out investment opportunities in various counties, as we look to drive county-based industrialization," she said.

KAM CEO, Anthony Mwangi highlighted policy instability and unpredictability as some of the biggest challenges for the manufacturing sector.

"When operating and trading in the counties, industries should adhere to numerous county fees, levies and charges, as well as licenses. KAM is working to collaborate with the Council of Governors to launch County Industrial Competitive Index (CICI) to track industrial development in counties." he said.

He called for the need to synergize efforts both at the national and county levels of government, saying, "We ought to have collaborative, progressive, and developmental relations between all the actors as a means of raising standards and productivity at the same time for the benefit of the entire economy."