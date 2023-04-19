Kenya: Govt to Intensify Efforts in Bringing Down Cost of Food

Nairobi — The Government will intensify the efforts to bring down the cost of food in the country.

The Cabinet appreciated the fact that the government's interventions have started to bear fruit, with the prices of basic commodities reducing significantly.

At the Cabinet meeting held today at State House, Nairobi, President William Ruto said: "Cabinet notes with satisfaction that the interventions have brought down the price of maize meal to an average of Sh155 from a high of Sh230."

The meeting was optimistic that food prices will continue dipping as a result of the ongoing rains and the arrival of imported maize in the country last week.

The meeting reaffirmed the government's policy of subsiding production and not consumption, and lauded the continued provision of affordable farm inputs, including subsdised fertiliser, across the country.

With enhanced production coupled with the government's strategic policy measures, the Cabinet pointed out that Kenya will soon become self-sufficient in food.

Meanwhile, the meeting stated with concern the rising cases of road accidents in the country.

It directed the police and the National Transport and Safety Authority to rein in on the recklessness on the roads that has resulted in loss of lives.

Other issues that the Cabinet considered included the ratification of the resolutions of the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, approval of the Fisheries Policy and the adoption of the resolutions of the East African Community Council of Ministers that seeks to enhance integration in the region. - Presidential Communication Service