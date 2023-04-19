Kenya: Govt to Intensify Efforts in Bringing Down Cost of Food

19 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government will intensify the efforts to bring down the cost of food in the country.

The Cabinet appreciated the fact that the government's interventions have started to bear fruit, with the prices of basic commodities reducing significantly.

At the Cabinet meeting held today at State House, Nairobi, President William Ruto said: "Cabinet notes with satisfaction that the interventions have brought down the price of maize meal to an average of Sh155 from a high of Sh230."

The meeting was optimistic that food prices will continue dipping as a result of the ongoing rains and the arrival of imported maize in the country last week.

The meeting reaffirmed the government's policy of subsiding production and not consumption, and lauded the continued provision of affordable farm inputs, including subsdised fertiliser, across the country.

With enhanced production coupled with the government's strategic policy measures, the Cabinet pointed out that Kenya will soon become self-sufficient in food.

Meanwhile, the meeting stated with concern the rising cases of road accidents in the country.

It directed the police and the National Transport and Safety Authority to rein in on the recklessness on the roads that has resulted in loss of lives.

Other issues that the Cabinet considered included the ratification of the resolutions of the 67th United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, approval of the Fisheries Policy and the adoption of the resolutions of the East African Community Council of Ministers that seeks to enhance integration in the region. - Presidential Communication Service

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.