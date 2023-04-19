Kenya: Speed-Freak Omanyala Seeks Elusive Sub-10 in Gauteng As Were Eyes Second Win Down South

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala will be back in action on Wednesday night when he competes in the men's 100m at the second leg of the Athletics South Africa Grand Prix in Gauteng.

Omanyala will be keen on clocking a sub-10 after falling short in the first leg of the same competition, held last week in Pretoria, when he timed 10.12 to win the men's 100m.

Speaking after last week's race, the African 100m record holder said he remains undeterred in his bid to clock a sub-10 for the first time this year as he continues his quest for the world title at August's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

"It was a good race...we were expecting a sub-10 but a win is a win either way, so we appreciate it. I am looking forward to next week, I don't know where it is but I am looking to go faster. Every thing is falling in place like we always planned it so the only thing left is to train day in day out to get that race sharpness," he said.

The African champion is also expected to headline next month's Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in Nairobi where he timed 9.77 in 2021 to smash the African record previously held by South African Akane Simbine (9.84).

Omanyala has already clocked a sub-10 this year following his 9.81 timed at the second leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend meeting at Nyayo Stadium although the same was not ratified due to wind interference.

Other Kenyans competing in tonight's competition include sprinter Samuel Imeta and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Wiseman Were.

Imeta, the African 4x100m relay champion, clocked 10.39 to finish fourth last week whereas Were timed 49.23 to win the men's 400m hurdles.