Kenya: Football Kenya Federation Asks Parliament to Criminalize Match-Fixing

19 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government is undertaking a comprehensive review of the National Sports Policy as a precursor to drafting legislation to govern the industry.

Youth, Sports, Culture and the Arts PS Jonathan Mueke, speaking Tuesday during a meeting by the National Assembly Committee for Sports and Culture said there was need to streamline things in the sports industry and to have in place regulations that would have things done the way it should be, but under a defined legislation.

"We want to do it right, we put in place the Policy, then draft legislation," said Mueke.

The Chair of the Sports Committee, Dan Wanyama, committed to delivering legislation that will criminalize match-fixing in Kenya.

"We have heard you, we will help put in place legislation to criminalize match-fixing so that those who engage in this vice can be charged and arrested in a court of law," the Chair assured.

The Football Kenya Federation had asked the National Assembly to urgently enact a law to criminalize match-fixing.

FKF President, Nick Mwendwa, told the lawmakers that match-fixing was a serious threat to the game.

"When football is manipulated, it ruins the authenticity of the game which drives fans away. If you look at it this way, it is clear that match-fixing is a massive threat to football, as a sport and an industry," he explained.

The FKF President urged the lawmakers to act swiftly to protect the game.

"The Federation can only take action against match-fixers who are our members, but this is not enough. We need to have people arrested and punished so we can end this vice. Today if we take a match-fixer to the police station, there is no law to charge these individuals. We are asking you to help us close this gap," said Mwendwa.

FKF revealed that match-fixing is mostly run by syndicates operating mostly out of Asia, who approach players and match officials to manipulate games.

The Federation has suspended 25 individuals comprising seven match officials and eighteen players so far.

"The vice took root in our leagues between November 2021 and October 2022, when FKF was suspended. Match fixers took advantage of the fact that there was no regulator with the expertise to detect and track what was happening," FKF President said.

Other Members of the Committee who attended the session included Naomi Waqo (Marsabit), Catherine Osanyo (Busia), Dr. Jackson Kosgey (Nominated), Mary Emaase (Teso South), Charles Nguna (Mwingi West) and Gonzi Rai (Kinango). - Kna

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.