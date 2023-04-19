Kenya: Kitui Flour Mills Diversifies Into Edible Oil Business on Rising Demand

19 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Maize and wheat flour company Kitui Flour Mills has diversified into edible cooking amid high demand for the product.

The manufacturer of Unga wa Dola (maize and wheat flours) enters a market that is very competitive with brands such as Pwani Oil and Fresh Fry, among others.

The edible oil will be manufactured at its Vipingo plant in Kilifi County, spurring the area's economy.

"We are pleased to launch Dola cooking oil which demonstrates our commitment to the Kenyan market as a company rooted in Kenya for over 50 years," said the firm's Finance Director, Anwar Bajber.

Kenya's edible oil market revenue is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.37 percent while volume is expected to grow at 4.75 percent for the period between 2023 and 2028, according to market intelligence firm Research and Markets.

Retail will be aided by population growth, urbanization, and the post-pandemic economic recovery.

"We will continue to invest in and grow with Kenya, with a common vision of a safe, dynamic and innovative path forward in the food sector and are keen to continue to identify and pursue opportunities to do so working with our partners and stakeholders," Bajber added.

