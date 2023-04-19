Kenya: Kindiki Gazettes April 21 Public Holiday to Mark Eid-Ul-Fitr

19 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted Friday as a public holiday to allow the Muslim faithful to observe Eid-ul-Fitr.

A special gazette notice dated April 19, 2023, contains the declaration of the holiday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, I declare Friday, 21st April 2023, shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr," Kindiki said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday for Muslims that marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadhan which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The celebration begins with special prayers, known as the Eid prayer, performed early in the morning after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Muslims dress in new or clean clothes, offer charity to the poor, and visit relatives and friends.

