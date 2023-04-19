Kenya: FKF Slap AFC Leopards With Heavy Sanctions Over Bukhungu Chaos

Nairobi — AFC Leopards have been docked three points and fined Ksh 500,000 following crowd trouble that led to the abandonment of Sunday's Premier League match against Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The 13-time national league champions will also be required to pay for the medical expenses of centre referee Michael Obuya who was allegedly assaulted in the ensuing fracas as warring parties threw missiles at each other.

It only gets worse for Ingwe who will miss the electric atmosphere created by their vibrant fanbase after the federation decreed that they will play their next four home matches behind closed doors.

Head coach Patrick Aussems and goalkeeper coach Lawrence Webo will further be subject to disciplinary proceedings in lieu of their role in the said incident.

On the other hand, Homeboyz have been awarded the maximum three points from the match and a 2-0 win.