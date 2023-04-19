Kenya: President Ruto Urges Sudan Warring Parties to Comply to IGAD Heads of State Summit Resolution

Nairobi — President William Ruto has implored the warring parties in Sudan to fully comply with the resolution of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State Summit held last Sunday.

President Ruto who spoke Wednesday from State house Nairobi, called on General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to immediately cease the fighting and allow dialogue to take place.

The Head of State expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan as fighting entered its fifth day saying the conflict threatens the stability of the region and the entire continent.

"Kenya is deeply alarmed that a misunderstanding over a single outstanding item in the Political Framework Agreement, namely the time frame for integrating the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), has degenerated into violent conflict," Ruto said.

He further appealed to the two leaders to allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and extend full cooperation to the IGAD Heads of States mission when it visits Khartoum.

President Ruto, his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir and Djibouti's Ismail Omar Guelleh will spearhead the talks to reconcile the conflicting groups.

He further expressed concern over what he described indiscriminate deployment of lethal weapons and air power by both RSF and SAF targeting military and non-military targets which he says has caused devastating damage to property as well as strategic public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airports.

The Head of State also condemned the targeting of members of the diplomatic community and civilians in the fighting that has rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum, since Saturday last week.

"A pattern of systematic violation of established norms and principles of international humanitarian laws is clearly emerging and this situation is evolving into a threat to regional and international peace and security," he added.

President Ruto further noted that the disregard for the resolutions by the warring parties coupled with the "evident lack of commitment to ending the conflict, strongly indicates that attacks on diplomatic installations and personnel, as well as the targeting of hospitals, hotels, other vital public and social spaces, are deliberate, systematic and tantamount to atrocities against humanity."

"There is real danger that the escalation of hostilities in Sudan could implicate external, regional and international actors and degenerate into a security and humanitarian crisis on a disastrous scale," he added.

He emphasized the need for the international coalition of all the actors that have been involved in supporting the restoration of civilian rule in Sudan to act with urgency to arrest the situation.

Ruto pointed out that the United Nations, Africa Union, IGAD and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD)for Sudan must lead a process that extends beyond "mere cessation of hostilities towards restoration of sustainable peace, security, and stability."

"It is time to silence the guns in our region and continent so that we can focus on the urgent work of enabling our people to pursue opportunities and actualise their aspirations, in peace and tranquility. Time is of the essence," Ruto said.