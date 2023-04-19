Sudan: Paramilitary Force Battling Sudanese Army Agrees to 24-Hour Truce

Nairobi — The paramilitary force battling the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Sudan Capital Khartoum has agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire to start 6 pm Wednesday.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti said in Tweet that the truce will end a similar time tomorrow (Thursday).

The RSF expressed its commitment to the ceasefire calling on the rival side led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to equally stick to it.

"A truce was approved for a period of 24 hours, starting from six o'clock in the evening today, Wednesday, corresponding to 19-4-2023, until six o'clock in the evening tomorrow, Thursday, 20-4-2023, and we confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope that the other party will abide by the armistice according to the announced time," it stated.

It is not yet clear if the Sudanese Army has agreed to the agreement.

A similar truce was reached Tuesday but lasted just a few minutes before fighting resumed.

The announcement comes after Kenya's President William Ruto called on the warring parties in Sudan to fully comply with the resolution of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State Summit held last Sunday.

Ruto urged the two parties to immediately cease the fighting as per the resolutions and allow dialogue to take place.

The Head of State expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Sudan as fighting entered its fifth day saying the conflict threatens the stability of the region and the entire continent.

"Kenya is deeply alarmed that a misunderstanding over a single outstanding item in the Political Framework Agreement, namely the time frame for integrating the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), has degenerated into violent conflict," President Ruto said.

He further appealed to the two leaders to allow unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and extend full cooperation to the IGAD Heads of States mission when it visits Khartoum.

President Ruto, his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir and Djibouti's Ismail Omar Guelleh will spearhead the talks to reconcile the conflicting groups.

He further expressed concern over what he described indiscriminate deployment of lethal weapons and air power by both RSF and SAF targeting military and non-military targets which he says has caused devastating damage to property as well as strategic public infrastructure, including roads, bridges, and airports.

The Head of State also condemned the targeting of members of the diplomatic community and civilians in the fighting that has rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum, since Saturday last week.

