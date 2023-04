Nairobi — African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala recorded his fourth competitive win of the season in the 100m as he glided to victory at the second Athletics South Africa Grand Prix in Gauteng on Wednesday, but his sub-10 target still eludes him.

Omanyala clocked 10.05secs to win the race ahead of compatriot Samwel Imeta who timed 10.22secs.

"Yea, the sub 10 is becoming elusive but every time I feel it is closer and closer. It is just a matter of fine margins," Omanyala said after the race.