Rwanda: Olivier Nizeyimana Resigns as Rwanda Football Federation Boss

The Rwanda Football Federation president, Olivier Nizeyimana, has resigned.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Mugabo said he resigned due to personal reasons including what he termed as "a lot of work."

In a letter written to all members who constitute the country's football body, Nizeyimana said: "I find that combining it [the Federation's work] with other responsibilities would have a negative impact."

"I am so thankful for your efforts in all that has been achieved as well as your kind support in the development of football in Rwanda," he added.

Nizeyimana was elected, unopposed, the president of the FERWAFA on June 28, 2021.

At the time, he replaced Brig. Gen Jean-Damascène Sekamana who resigned in April that year.

Niyezimana owns a transport company, Volcano Express, as well as runs a local franchise of Hyundai.