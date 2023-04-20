South Africa: Ex-Husband of Radio Presenter Sentenced

press release

Mr Mackenzie Ratselane (41) was sentenced by the Bloemfontein magistrate court today for attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

The ex-husband of SABC Lesedi FM current affairs presenter appeared in the Bloemfontein magistrate court on Wednesday 19 April 2023, for sentencing after he was found guilty. This is after the accused stabbed his then-wife multiple times in February 2021 after a domestic dispute. The victim sustained more than 15 stab wounds to various parts of her body. Ratselane was later arrested in Ennerdale, Gauteng, after being on the run for six days and has been in custody ever since.

Raselane was sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder of which two years are suspended, three years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and two years in prison for possession of ammunition. Count 2 and 3 will run concurrently with count 1.

