South Africa: Police Seeks Public Assistance in Solving Murder of Three Post Office Employees

Flagstaff — Police are on the hunt for suspects involved in separate incidents where three post office employees were senselessly gunned down in Jaca locality on Monday, 17 April 2023 and a post office allegedly robbed on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 in Flagtaff.

It is alleged the suspects who were travelling in a red or maroon vehicle stopped and opened fire on a white Ford Ranger which was transporting three Post Office female employees on a gravel road in Jaca Locality, Flagstaff. The three female victims aged between 30 and 37 were fatally wounded.

The suspects are still at large and the vehicle that was used by the suspects is red or maroon in colour. The make of the vehicle is unknown at this stage. A case of murder (three counts) was opened for further investigation.

In another incident, on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 around 08:00, it is alleged that three unknown armed men targeted a Post Office in Flagstaff. It is further alleged that the three men entered the Post Office in Main Street, and held the employees at gunpoint. The suspects managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash and employees' cellphones before fleeing the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information that could assist with their investigation in the two cases to contact the investigating team on 082 301 7762. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the incidents and has immediately activated a task team to track, trace and arrest the suspects involved in both incidents. "The team of seasoned investigators will not rest until the perpetrators are arrested and behind bars. We appeal to the community's to work with the police and to report any information that can assist in the investigation," added Lt General Mene.

