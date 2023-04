press release

Bloemfontein — A security guard employed by G4S is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

The 51-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

He faces a charge of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice.

Media Statement - Office of the National Commissioner