Southern Africa: Geingob Lands in South Africa

19 April 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

President Hage Geingob has landed in South Africa for a state visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

The president's visit is at the invitation of his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, and official proceedings will commence on Thursday, 20 April 2023.

During the visit, Geingob will hold talks with Ramaphosa and other South African officials to explore trade and investment opportunities, and identify new areas of cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, including the oil and gas sectors.

The leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Geingob is expected to return to Namibia on Saturday.

